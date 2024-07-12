Who is Francois Letexier? All you need to know about the French referee for the Euro 2024 final between England & Spain

A referee with vast experience in Ligue 1 and the Champions League will run the rule over England vs Spain.

Euro 2024 is down to just one game, with Spain and England facing off in Berlin to decide who will be crowned champions of Europe.

Referees frequently take flak in football, whether the ire is emanating from players, coaches or fans, but without them, games would not go ahead.

UEFA has confirmed the match official team for the final, with Frenchman Francois Letexier leading a team of accomplished referees at the Olympiastadion on July 14.

So, who is Letexier, what is his experience and who are his assistants? GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the man in the middle for the Euro 2024 final.