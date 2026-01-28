Getty Images Entertainment
Revealed: When Ted Lasso Season 4 will be released as Jason Sudeikis' beloved coach returns to AFC Richmond
Ted Lasso was initially set out as a three-season arc
Ted Lasso's blend of humour and heart led to numerous accolades, including 13 Emmys from a whopping 55 nominations, and two Golden Globes. And it was confirmed in March 2025 that the show had been renewed for a fourth season, much to the delight of fans.
Season three concluded with Ted, played by Jason Sudeikis, returning to the U.S. to spend more time with his son, Henry. An emotional finale saw Ted bid farewell to the AFC Richmond players and staff.
Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, took over the AFC Richmond reins as Ted moved home. Ahead of the season three premiere, Sudeikis was candid that Ted Lasso was a three-season arc, saying in 2023: "This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell."
Sudeikis' stance on a fourth season, however, softened following his 2023 quotes, stating: "The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet - that being season three - it’s flattering."
And in January 2024, the actor added: "I feel three seasons of the show were just made with and attempted to personify and portray the spirit of hope, and so I offer those three seasons as an example."
Season 4 kicks off straight after the events of season 3
And fans will have been thrilled by the show's renewal, with it revealed that season four will debut in the summer of 2026. Filming began in Kansas, where the season will begin, last year and along with the announcement on Wednesday, it has been confirmed that Ted Lasso will return to Richmond to take on the challenge of coaching a second division women’s football team.
"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team," the season four synopsis reads. "Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would."
On the season four plot, Sudeikis told Jason and Travis Kelce on the New Heights podcast back in March 2025: "As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap’ in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to leap before they look, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be."
Sudeikis, Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham will reprise their roles in the show. Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift will also return as their AFC Richmond characters.
Additionally, Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, and Abbie Hern all join the cast. Grant Feely also joins the cast as Ted Lasso's son, Henry.
'Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut'
At the time of announcing season four of Ted Lasso, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said: "Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion, and unwavering belief.
"Everyone at Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show."
Where can I watch Ted Lasso?
Season one through three are now available to watch live on Apple TV before season four is released later this year.
