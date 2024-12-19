FBL-ESP-LIGA-REAL MADRID-OSASUNAAFP
Aditya Gokhale

Revealed: What Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr and Carlo Ancelotti told Real Madrid squad after winning honours at The Best FIFA ceremony

Vinicius JuniorJ. BellinghamC. AncelottiA. RuedigerReal MadridLaLigaChampions League

Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Carlo Ancelotti addressed the Real Madrid squad after their award victories at The Best FIFA ceremony.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vinicius and Ancelotti give speech to Real Madrid squad
  • Bellingham and Rudiger send message to team-mates
  • Won awards at The Best FIFA ceremony this week
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱