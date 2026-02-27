Getty Images Sport
What's going on with Matthijs de Ligt? Michael Carrick gives update on Dutch defender amid three-month absence as Man Utd coach says other injured player ready for 'big finish'
De Ligt out since November
De Ligt sustained the injury after the 2-1 win at Crystal Palace at the end of November, with then manager Ruben Amorim initially describing the problem as "a small thing" and predicting he would be back for their next game at Wolves on December 8. The Portuguese's assessment proved to be wildly optimistic, however, as De Ligt has not even been called into a matchday squad since then.
De Ligt injury 'slow to progress'
Carrick told a press conference on Friday: "Matthijs has had a back issue which has been a bit slow to progress. It’s something we’ve been working through, he’s (going) in the right direction but a bit further behind. His timeframe? It’s the nature of the injury, the issue in the back, it’s a difficult one to pin down time-wise. He’s definitely improving."
Mount close to return
De Ligt is one of four United players currently out injured alongside Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount and Patrick Dorgu. Mount has been out of action since coming on in added time in Carrick's first game in charge against Manchester City on January 17 in the latest of many fitness setbacks he has faced since his £60m move from Chelsea in 2023. Carrick said the midfielder was edging closer to a return ahead of the final three months of the season as United look to consolidate their push to finish in the Premier League's top four.
"Mason is getting closer, really. He's on the grass, and he's getting closer. He's looking to train and be in around it pretty soon. He's just had to be patient... He's a big player, so we're looking after him, making sure he's ready for a big finish to the season."
'No drama' with Sesko as he awaits first start
United earned a fifth win in six games thanks to Benjamin Sesko's goal against Everton, his third strike after coming off the bench since Carrick took charge. The £74m ($99m) striker is still yet to start a game under Carrick and the coach said he is relaxed about the situation.
"The whole thing is a real positive," he said. "It's certainly not a decision that is one I look at in a negative way. We're playing well as a team, we're not getting carried away and thinking that carries on. The forwards have scored a good number of goals, Ben has been so good in so many ways. It's really not a drama. It just shows the quality Ben has got. If he starts the next game or the one after, it is what it is, but he's doing so many good things."
United's win at Everton also owed a lot to the performance of Harry Maguire and Carrick had plenty of praise for the centre-back, who is awaiting a decision from the club on a new contract four months before his current deal expires.
Carrick said: "Harry is an impressive character. He's had a great career so far, hopefully there is a lot more to come. He's been here on the journey and the experiences he's had show exactly what he is. We know the player he is and what he is capable of doing. He was fantastic the other night [against Everton] - his experience, attributes and character helps. He's willing to put himself out there. He's been really important for us."
He continued: "There is a case, as your career goes when you're a young player and everything is fresh and new, you're fearless and there's not many scars there. You get to your peak years and you feel good and everything is there, but you've had a few ups and downs. You get towards the later times and the experience should make you a better player, we've seen that with Harry's performances of late."
