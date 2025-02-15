Jude Bellingham red card: Furious Real Madrid star vehemently denies 'f*ck you' claim from official referee report as he breaks silence on controversial sending off & clarifies exactly what he said J. Bellingham Real Madrid Osasuna Osasuna vs Real Madrid LaLiga

Jude Bellingham has denied claims he insulted the referee, leading to his first-half red card in Real Madrid's clash against Osasuna on Saturday.