West Ham United wages: Who is the best paid player at the Hammers and everything you need to know about West Ham's salary bill

How much do the West Ham players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

The highs that West Ham United experienced under David Moyes between 2021 and 2023, including their historic UEFA Conference League triumph in the 2022-23 season, feel like a distant memory. What was once a period of optimism and European glory has quickly given way to a troubling slump, leaving West Ham in danger of a relegation battle.

They have seen the departure of key players like Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, and Said Benrahma, but they’ve also bolstered their squad with exciting talents such as Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, and Lucas Paqueta. These signings were intended to maintain the quality and depth of the squad, mitigating the impact of those high-profile exits. However, despite the financial efforts made to support these reinforcements, the team has struggled to find consistency, contributing to their ongoing challenges this season.

So, who is the highest earner at the West Ham United this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis