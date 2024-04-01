Kalvin Phillips West Ham United 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

‘He’s a human being’ - West Ham stand behind Kalvin Phillips after middle finger incident as David Moyes calls on ‘support’ for midfielder following catastrophic Newcastle display

West HamKalvin PhillipsPremier LeagueDavid MoyesNewcastle vs West Ham

David Moyes has backed Kalvin Phillips after he showed his middle finger to furious West Ham supporters following their 4-3 loss to Newcastle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Moyes backed Phillips after middle finger incident
  • Had been slammed for poor performance vs Newcastle
  • Phillips failing to make a mark in his loan spell

Editors' Picks