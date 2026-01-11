Getty
West Ham's Konstantinos Mavropanos stretchered off after suffering worrying head injury during FA Cup tie against QPR
Mavropanos' head collided with defender's knee
The 28-year-old was left in a heap on the turf after competing for the ball in a crowded penalty area. There were 39 minutes on the clock when he appeared to be shoved by QPR goalkeeper Joe Walsh.
As Mavropanos crumpled to the deck, through no real fault of his own, his head collided with a defender’s knee on the way down. It immediately became clear that the Greece international had suffered more than a minor bump.
- Getty
Mavropanos stretchered from the field
Hammers physios were quick to join him on the field, with further assistance being sought in the form of a stretcher. Mavropanos was placed into a neck brace before being carefully carried down the tunnel at the London Stadium.
It is claimed that Mavropanos was conscious when leaving the pitch, with concussion protocols now having to be followed. He was replaced at the time by West Ham’s new signing Pablo Felipe.
Both sets of fans applauded him off the field, with it obvious that the powerful defender was in some discomfort. With it taking a while for medics to ready Mavropanos for his removal, nine minutes of stoppage time were added to the end of the first half.
QPR sent a message of support to a stricken rival on social media when posting: “Into added time after lengthy treatment for West Ham’s Mavropanos. We wish him well.” It was during those extra minutes that Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring and fired West Ham in front.
That effort was cancelled out in the 65th minute when Richard Kone netted for the visitors, with more problems at the back being endured by a West Ham side that find themselves languishing in the Premier League relegation zone. The tie eventually went into extra time, and West Ham regained the lead in the 98th minute via a Valentin Castellanos header.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Hammers in the Premier League relegation zone
Mavropanos has figured in 14 top-flight fixtures for the Hammers this season, but has been unable to prevent them from shipping goals at an alarming rate. It remains to be seen when he will be available for selection again.
He moved to east London in the summer of 2023 for £19 million ($25m), having previously taken in eight appearances for Arsenal. He will be eager to ensure that West Ham do not slip into the Championship.
- Getty Images Sport
West Ham fixtures 2025-26: Next up amid Nuno questions
Pressure has been mounting on manager Nuno Espirito Santo, with uncomfortable questions being asked of his future. Extra-time against QPR is the last thing that he needed, with the Hammers set to be back in Premier League action on January 17 when taking in a trip to Tottenham.
Advertisement