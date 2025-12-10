West Ham agree Niclas Fullkrug sale but flop forward's Bundesliga return held up as Premier League & La Liga clubs circle

The primary obstacle preventing an immediate agreement is the current restructuring of Wolfsburg's sporting department. The Bundesliga outfit have identified Schwegler as their new sporting director, a man tasked with overhauling the squad and identifying the necessary reinforcements to climb the table. However, Schwegler is not yet officially in his post.

The report details that until Schwegler has his feet under the desk and is fully operational in his new role, no major transfer decisions - particularly one as financially significant as signing a German international striker from the Premier League - can be signed off. While the will to complete the transfer exists on both the player's side and, seemingly, from Wolfsburg’s scouting department, the lack of an executive trigger-puller means negotiations cannot advance to the final stage.

West Ham, eager to recoup a portion of the fee they paid Dortmund and clear Fullkrug's wages from their books to fund their own January business, are reportedly growing impatient with the delay.

