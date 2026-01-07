'I'm weirder than sh*t' - Lionel Messi opens up on his home life with wife Antonela Roccuzzo & admits he went to therapy at Barcelona

The Argentine international is arguably the greatest player of all time, but for one who garners so much attention, the 38-year-old has always come across as a shy and reserved character, eager to avoid taking up too many column inches. And when his work is done on the football pitch, the former Paris Saint-Germain ace seeks a modicum of normality.

He said in July 2025: "Obviously, when I enter into my house, with my family. I try to be a normal dad, a normal husband, like anybody else, assuming the responsibilities we all have, as a father, as a husband, and be a normal person. I am beyond everything else that happens to me — the fame [and] the recognition — I may have outside. Inside my house, I am a very normal person, like anybody else. I discipline the children, I put limits, play and share with them, with my wife and I live a very normal life as well."