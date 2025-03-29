'We want the Champions Cup' – Club América coach André Jardine outlines team's ambition

AFPAlejandro Orellana'We want the Champions Cup' – Club América coach André Jardine outlines team's ambitionCF America vs Cruz AzulCF AmericaCruz AzulCONCACAF Champions CupThe Águilas' coach spoke about the team's goals for the end of the season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmérica face Tigres this Saturday.The Azulcremas sit on top of the Liga MX with 27 points.Henry Martín will be out for four weeks due to an Achilles injury.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱