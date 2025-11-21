Getty Images Sport
'We stay connected' - Sunderland boss hints at move to sign former Arsenal ace Matteo Guendouzi
Guendouzi to reunite with Le Bris at Sunderland?
The 49-year-old manager revealed that he and his former player keep in touch. Le Bris gave Guendouzi his first foray into senior football back in 2016. The defensive midfielder pushed on from his time Lorient's reserve team, establishing himself in the Ligue 2 outfit's starting XI before making the switch to Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.
Their close relationship and Sunderland's excellent start to life back in the Premier League could be enough to convince Guendouzi to trade Rome for Wearside. Guendouzi joined Lazio from Marseille in on a permanent basis in 2024 after an initial season-long loan spell, for a reported fee of €15 million (£13.2m).
Black Cats boss coy on official approach
Despite their positive relationship, Le Bris was coy about the speculation, suggesting the club had not committed to an approach in the coming transfer window. He said: "We still have connections with players and Matteo is one of those players. I worked with him (previously) in Lorient so we stay connected. But at the minute it’s too early to speak about the January transfer window."
Guendouzi not surprised by Le Bris' Sunderland success
Based on his previous comments, a reunion would please Guendouzi, who has credited Le Bris for his impact on his career. Since leaving Lorient in 2016, Guendouzi has made 312 senior appearance in club football and represented his country 14 times.
The 26-year-old said Le Bris' success on Wearside comes as no surprise to him. Since taking over at the Stadium of Light, the Frenchman has exceeded all expectations leading the Black Cats back to the Premier League for the first time in eight years. Sunderland have punched above their weight so far this term, taking points from Arsenal and Chelsea. Le Bris' side are currently fourth in the table.
"Honestly, his results at Sunderland don't surprise me," Guendouzi said recently. "A year with him is perhaps the equivalent of three with other coaches. You learn a lot about yourself. Without him, I wouldn't be where I am today."
Will Guendouzi make a return to the Premier League?
Guendouzi could well look at at a return to England as a chance to right some unfinished business. He flashed moments of promise in Unai Emery's side, however, he was quickly sidelined by Mikel Arteta.
Joining a massive club like Arsenal with limited senior experience at the age of just 18 presents a steep learning curve for any player. There were moments of discipline that suggested a player that needed to mature to excel in the world's toughest domestic competition. Now at 26-years-old, Guendouzi could well fancy a reunion with his ex manager, and his midfield running mate Granit Xhaka. For that to happen, the Black Cats will likely have to exceed the €15m fee Lazio paid 18 months ago.
In the meantime, Guendouzi will have to focus on his duties for the two-time Italian champions. The Biancocelesti currently sit in ninth place in Serie A. They return from the international break when they host Lecce on Sunday.
