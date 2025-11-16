‘We played with a lot of heart tonight’ - Miles Robinson and Gio Reyna say late fight is a positive sign for USMNT after 2-1 win over Paraguay

Robinson said the altercation began with a U.S. throw-in after teammate Alex Freeman pursued the ball aggressively. According to Robinson, the sequence led to “one or two cheap shots” from Paraguay, escalating tensions until players from both benches became involved in a brief confrontation.

Robinson added that the moment reflected the team’s togetherness.

“It’s our throw-in, Alex [Freeman] takes the ball and then you know, one or two cheap shots,” Robinson said in his post-match interview with Turner Sports. “But it is what it is, we came out and we played with a lot of heart tonight, and I think that’s what got us the W.”

Reyna, who did not see the initial incident, echoed Robinson’s comments about the team’s competitiveness.

“Honestly, I have no idea [how it started]. I was kind of looking off to the side, and then Alex and someone from their team seemed like they weren't very happy with each other. Yeah, it's a friendly game, but it's a competitive environment. We wanted to win this game," Reyna said to Turner Sports. "Obviously, we've played friendlies pretty much all last year. So yeah, it's important to get that competitive energy in this group and take it with us. I think it's great for Alex coming into another tough match on Tuesday against Uruguay.”