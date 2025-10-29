+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alejandro Orellana

'We need patience' - Despite recent results, Mexican Football Federation backs Javier Aguirre’s process toward 2026 World Cup

Despite Mexico’s recent struggles on the field, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) remains confident in Javier Aguirre’s leadership as El Tri prepares for the 2026 World Cup. The veteran coach, who took over to stabilize a team in transition, has faced mounting criticism following a series of underwhelming results.

    Aguirre locked in for the World Cup

    FMF president Ivar Sisniega defended Aguirre’s work and dismissed any talk of change on the bench, insisting that the federation remains confident in the long-term plan. Mexico is coming off a 4-0 loss to Colombia and draws against Japan, South Korea, and Ecuador.

    “Javier has created a great atmosphere within the team and transmitted the level of commitment he expects from his players,” Sisniega said. “Things are on the right track. We need patience. It’s a process, and he must continue defining the lineup that will reach the World Cup. There are still several key dates ahead.”

    A family under Aguirre’s guidance

    Sisniega highlighted that Aguirre’s leadership has been essential in restoring unity and focus inside the locker room.

    “He’s been fundamental for this team,” the FMF president said. “He’s built a positive environment and has the full trust of the players. We believe he’s going in the right direction.”

    Long-term project through 2030

    Looking toward the future, Sisniega also noted that some young prospects from the 2023 U20 World Cup could begin transitioning into the senior setup, though most are being developed with the 2030 World Cup in mind.

    “We all saw the great quality of that generation. Most of that group is more for 2030, but it’s possible that one or two could make the jump,” he said.

    What comes next?

    The Mexican national team returns to action during the next international window, facing Uruguay on Nov. 15 in Torreón and Paraguay on Nov. 18 at the Alamodome, with the expectation that Aguirre will field a lineup close to the one that will debut at the World Cup in June.