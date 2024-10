This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

IMGAN 'We are one of the favorites' - Lionel Messi speaks on Inter Miami's MLS Cup dreams ahead of first round matchup L. Messi Inter Miami CF Major League Soccer Lionel Messi backed Inter Miami for MLS Cup success, with their first round clash with Atlanta United set for Friday night Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lionel Messi claimed Miami are among the favorites

Set to face Atlanta United in best of three first round series

Messi scored 20, assisted 16 for the Herons this year