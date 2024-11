Wayne Rooney tattoo gaffe revealed by wife Coleen as I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here star admits she 'used to get embarrassed' by Man Utd & Everton legend W. Rooney Manchester United Everton Showbiz Premier League

Wayne Rooney was unsure how to spell his wife Coleen's name as she revealed the ex-Manchester United star got a tattoo in honour of her at just 17.