'Watching Love Island on a flight!' - Lionesses newcomer Poppy Pattinson reveals why she missed Sarina Wiegman's call after earning first senior England invite

Wiegman has been impressed with what she has seen from Pattinson since the turn of the year, too, and when announcing her squad last week, she picked out some of the traits in the 25-year-old's game that she likes and wants to see in England's environment.

"We've followed her for a long time," the Lionesses' boss said. "She's been fit now for a while, she's played and I think she's had some very good performances with London City Lionesses. She's a left full-back, very proactive, she's across the whole wing, takes a lot of initiative and what I really like, too, is that in possession, she really wants to play forward. She's very energetic also."

Pattinson is keen to show all of that with whatever opportunities she gets next week, too, adding: "I’m fully aware there’s some great players in this team but I want to bring my strength to the team. I want to add what I can. Obviously, this is the first step, getting the call-up, but I don’t want it to be the last. I want to learn a lot. There are some big players and talented players in the group. [I want to] learn from the leaders around me and enjoy it, most importantly, and express my strengths on the pitch."