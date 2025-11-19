+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
United States v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

WATCH: Sebastian Berhalter nets first USMNT goal and sets up Alex Freeman’s first international goal on two stunning set pieces

U.S. international Sebastian Berhalter delivered an impressive opening spell in the Americans’ friendly against Uruguay, scoring his first national team goal from a well-placed set piece in the 17th minute. Minutes later, he set up Alex Freeman for his first international goal, assisting on a driven header to give the U.S. an early boost.

  • Alex Freeman USMNTGetty Images

    Two MLS stars deliver big

    Freeman’s goal came in his 13th cap for the U.S., with Berhalter’s assist marking his third for the national team. Freeman added another in the 31st minute to complete a strong first-half showing.

  • Mauricio Pochettino, USMNTImagn

    What comes next?

    The fixture is Mauricio Pochettino and Co.'s last of 2025. They will resume action next March. 