Watch out, Barcelona! Kylian Mbappe set to return to Real Madrid squad after injury in time for Supercopa Clasico against Barcelona
The French forward, who was left out of the semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid due to a knee injury, has made a rapid recovery and will travel to Jeddah on Friday.
Speaking after his side’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over their city rivals, Alonso revealed that the club's top scorer is back on his feet and ready to contribute to the first potential silverware of the season.
"He will travel tomorrow and we will see if he is in condition to play," Alonso said during his post-match press conference at the King Abdullah Stadium. "He is much better, he has trained and the sensations are good. The options for him to play are the same as everyone else who is available."
The news will be a significant concern for a Barcelona side that Alonso admitted is "flying" at the moment. The prospect of facing a Madrid attack bolstered by Mbappe changes the complexion of the final entirely. "The game will be different," Alonso noted simply when asked about the Frenchman's return.
Valverde's 'classic' intervention
In Mbappe's absence, Real Madrid required a hero to step up against a stubborn Atletico defence, and they found one in Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan midfielder broke the deadlock with a trademark thunderbolt just two minutes into the game, a moment of individual brilliance that set the tone for the victory. Alonso was effusive in his praise for the 27-year-old, whose energy, defensive work rate, and technical quality proved the difference in a contest defined by fine margins.
"Fede played a great game," Alonso beamed when asked about the midfielder’s contribution. "For the goal, the assistance, what he transmitted, associating with his teammates, intense in defense. He has that competitive gene."
Valverde’s strike was described by his manager as a "classic Fede goal," a powerful drive that left the goalkeeper with no chance. Beyond the goal, however, it was his leadership in the engine room that delighted the coaching staff. With the team needing to "suffer" during periods of Atletico pressure, Valverde’s ability to drive the team forward and win crucial duels was vital.
"The goals aren't the most important thing for him, but it gives him energy," Alonso added. "It was an impressive strike."
Winning the physical battle
The victory over Atletico was far from straightforward. It was a match characterised by high intensity, physical duels, and the need for defensive resilience - traits that Alonso believes will be essential if they are to overcome Barcelona on Sunday. The manager acknowledged that the early goal from Valverde changed the script, allowing Madrid to control the tempo, but he was equally pleased with how his side managed the "suffering" when Atletico pushed for an equaliser.
"The objective was to reach the final. It was a very disputed semi-final," Alonso analysed. "The team competed, knew how to suffer. At 2-1 the team held on and endured well."
The physical toll of the derby was evident, with Alonso forced into defensive changes to maintain stability. Antonio Rudiger, a rock at the back, was replaced by Fran Garcia with 20 minutes left, while others were running on empty by the final whistle.
"Antonio made a great effort and lasted as long as he lasted," Alonso explained regarding his substitutions. "After the changes we stabilised. We are happy with the work."
Tension on the touchline
The intensity of the derby spilled over onto the touchline, with a heated exchange occurring between the benches during the second half. While the focus remained on the football, an incident involving Vinicius Jr and Atletico boss Diego Simeone drew a sharp reaction from Xabi Alonso.
The Argentine coach was seen making gestures towards the Brazilian winger as he was substituted, a move that Alonso felt crossed the line of sporting respect. Television cameras caught the Madrid manager rebuking Simeone in the heat of the moment, shouting at him to focus on his own team.
In the press conference, Alonso maintained his stance that "not everything goes" on the football pitch, criticising the lack of respect shown to his player. He confirmed he had spoken privately with Vinicius to ensure the winger remained focused on the task at hand. However, Alonso was keen to move the conversation quickly back to football, refusing to let the controversy overshadow the achievement of reaching the final. The focus now shifts entirely to recovery and the arrival of Mbappe, as Madrid look to secure bragging rights and a trophy in the first El Clasico of 2026.
