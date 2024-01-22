WATCH: ‘F*cking sh*t man, every week!’ - Jude Bellingham gives X-rated response to referees after being denied a foul in Real Madrid’s comeback win over Almeria

Thomas Hindle
Jude Bellingham Real Madrid yellow card 2023-24Getty
Jude BellinghamReal MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs Almeria

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham lambasted the referees at half time after officials didn't call a free-kick after a hefty Almeria challenge.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bellingham felt he was fouled in the first half
  • Confronted the officials about the incident
  • Picked up fifth yellow card of the season

Editors' Picks