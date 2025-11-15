+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Gio Reyna, USMNT
Siddhant Lazar

WATCH: Gladbach's Gio Reyna nets first USMNT goal since 2024 during Paraguay match

Gio Reyna earned a surprise start and made an immediate impact for the U.S. men’s national team, scoring inside four minutes against Paraguay during the November 2025 international window. The goal was his first for the USMNT since March 2024 and came in his first appearance since March 2025, marking a key step in his return to the squad.

  • United States v Bolivia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024Getty Images Sport

    Reyna’s goal highlights a promising return

    The goal was created by wing back Max Arfsten, who advanced down the right side before sending a chipped cross into the box. Reyna rose above defenders to head the ball off the underside of the crossbar and over the line, giving the USMNT an early advantage. The strike came after an extended period in which Reyna had been limited by injuries and reduced club minutes.

  • Gio Reyna, USMNTGetty

    Impact on team dynamics and attacking options

    Reyna’s return adds an experienced attacking option to the squad as the U.S. continues preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His goal highlighted his ability to link play and contribute in key moments after an extended absence from the national team.

  • Mauricio Pochettino USMNTGetty Images

    Looking ahead to World Cup preparations

    Following the match against Paraguay, the USMNT will face Uruguay on Nov. 18.