VIDEO: Erling Haaland dips into ice bath with Premier League Player of the Match trophy by his side 'for motivation purposes only'

Haaland trains hard, ensuring that he is at the peak of his powers as often as possible, while pushing his body to the limit away from the field. That process includes dipping into freezing water as his muscles are nursed through post-match recovery. Few would take things to that extreme, but Haaland is no ordinary footballer or character.

He further highlighted the lengths that he goes to in order to be at his best when uploading a video to his social media accounts at 9.14pm. In said clip, Haaland can be seen wandering around in the dark wearing just a pair of shorts. He has his latest Player of the Match award for company.

Honours such as that help to keep the City superstar focused, as they prove that what he is doing works. Haaland holds his latest accolade up to the camera and says: “For motivational purposes only”. He then reveals that it is “eight degrees outside” as he heads to a plunge pool.

The ice bath briefly takes Haaland’s breath away, as he gasps when entering the water, but he soon settles in testing conditions and delivers a fist pump to those watching on. City supporters and coaches will be delighted to see Haaland seeking marginal gains - as they help to keep him one step ahead of domestic and continental rivals.