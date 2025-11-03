VIDEO: Erling Haaland dips into ice bath with Premier League Player of the Match trophy by his side 'for motivation purposes only'
How many goals has Haaland scored this season? Stunning numbers
Haaland’s double against the Cherries took him to 17 goals for City this season through just 13 appearances. When his international exploits are added to that tally, then the 25-year-old has found the target on 26 occasions across 16 outings - with that stunning haul including a couple of hat-tricks.
The most prolific of forwards prides himself on being in the best possible shape at all times. He has revealed in the past that his diet could be considered slightly bizarre, with meals that consist of hearts and livers helping him to consume around 6,000 calories a day.
Watch Haaland plunge into ice bath after winning another award
Marginal gains: How Haaland stays one step ahead of rivals
Haaland trains hard, ensuring that he is at the peak of his powers as often as possible, while pushing his body to the limit away from the field. That process includes dipping into freezing water as his muscles are nursed through post-match recovery. Few would take things to that extreme, but Haaland is no ordinary footballer or character.
He further highlighted the lengths that he goes to in order to be at his best when uploading a video to his social media accounts at 9.14pm. In said clip, Haaland can be seen wandering around in the dark wearing just a pair of shorts. He has his latest Player of the Match award for company.
Honours such as that help to keep the City superstar focused, as they prove that what he is doing works. Haaland holds his latest accolade up to the camera and says: “For motivational purposes only”. He then reveals that it is “eight degrees outside” as he heads to a plunge pool.
The ice bath briefly takes Haaland’s breath away, as he gasps when entering the water, but he soon settles in testing conditions and delivers a fist pump to those watching on. City supporters and coaches will be delighted to see Haaland seeking marginal gains - as they help to keep him one step ahead of domestic and continental rivals.
Man City fixtures: Next in Haaland's sights after being denied hat-trick
Pep Guardiola did, however, deny Haaland the opportunity to claim another match ball against Bournemouth when replacing him with Omar Marmoush in the 82nd minute. Asked afterwards about why his manager took him off when chasing down a hat-trick, City’s No.9 said: “Of course you need to ask Pep for this. I think there were probably a few fantasy managers that were not so happy when I got subbed off.”
He added on another impressive victory for City: “[It was an] important win. It is good to bounce back after losing a bad away game [at Aston Villa]. It was nice. I tried to contribute for the team by doing my job.
“It is good to win. Now two more important games to come, so keep focusing. I didn't score last game. I try to help the team to win. That is my goal and even by scoring or helping in winning duels it doesn't matter. I want to help the team become better, that is my job.”
City sit second in the Premier League table through 10 fixtures this season - six points adrift of leaders Arsenal. They will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Haaland’s former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, before reaching the next international break with a home date against Liverpool on Sunday.