WATCH: Bryan Mbeumo devastated after Cameroon's World Cup dream comes to an end as Man Utd star leaves pitch alone

Cameroon’s bid to qualify for the 2026 World Cup ended in brutal fashion as they fell to a late 1-0 defeat against DR Congo in the CAF knockout play-offs. Having finished second in their group behind first-time qualifiers Cape Verde, the Indomitable Lions entered the play-offs as favourites but struggled to create clear chances in a tense, cagey encounter. One minute into second-half stoppage time, Chancel Mbemba headed home from a corner, crushing Cameroon’s hopes of reaching the expanded 48-team tournament across North America.
The late goal sparked despair among the Cameroonian players, many of whom fell to the turf in disbelief as DR Congo celebrated wildly. Manchester United winger Mbeumo, who had been one of Cameroon’s key performers throughout the campaign, reacted with visible frustration as he walked straight off the field. A video shared on social media showed him leaving alone in the pouring rain, needing to be consoled as he headed toward the tunnel after one of the toughest nights of his international career.