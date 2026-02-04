Getty/GOAL
‘There wasn't a spark with Antonio Conte' - Noa Lang claims he was 'unfairly treated' by Napoli boss after being shipped out on loan to Galatasaray
Lang opens up on Napoli exit
Lang’s time in Serie A has come to a premature end, with the 26-year-old winger trading the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the intense atmosphere of Galatasaray. Speaking on the Transfer Deadline Show, Lang did not mince his words when explaining why his move from PSV turned sour so quickly, pointing the finger squarely at Napoli boss Conte.
"It speaks for itself, I think," Lang began, clearly frustrated by the narrative surrounding his departure. "How am I going to say this in a normal way? It didn't click with the trainer. Let's leave it at that."
The Netherlands international, often a magnet for controversy in his home country, hinted that there is a deeper story to be told regarding his treatment by the Italian giants. He suggested that while his reputation often precedes him, this situation was not of his making.
"I know that you in the Netherlands often think that it lies with me, but one day it will be known," he teased. Despite the friction with management, Lang maintained he held no grudges against the institution itself. "For now, I have a lot of respect for the club where I am under contract. I have a good bond with almost everyone within the club. But this political behaviour doesn't suit me."
Dressing room support despite Conte friction
The decision to leave Napoli was not taken lightly. Lang revealed that despite the public perception of a troubled spell, he remained a popular figure within the squad. The swift nature of the transfer - coming just months after his high-profile summer arrival - suggests a bridge had been burned, but Lang insists that the fire was only coming from the manager’s office.
"It honestly took a while," Lang admitted regarding his decision to accept Galatasaray's offer. "The club speaks for itself. But I am not someone who wants to leave after half a year."
He painted a picture of a player who was integrated socially but isolated professionally by the coaching staff. "Nine out of ten people didn't want me to leave either," he claimed. "I was good in the group, I trained well every day."
Fighting the narrative and unfair criticism
A recurring theme in Lang's career has been the battle against negative public perception, and his stint in Naples was no different. The winger expressed frustration at how his performances were analysed, claiming that the criticism he received was disproportionate to his actual output on the pitch.
"In the minutes I got, I was spoken about badly," Lang stated. "But I didn't agree with that at all. Within the playing style, I did well. At least, that's what I think."
Lang believes he became a scapegoat for broader issues within the team, with pundits and observers quick to jump on his back. In October, he voiced his frustration over his lack of playing time after he was benched in a 6-2 defeat against former side PSV in the Champions League, earning a public warning not to be "selfish" from Conte. In the end, he made 27 appearances for the reigning Italian champions but started just nine of those.
What comes next?
Ultimately, Lang is a "player of feeling," and the cold shoulder from Conte left him with no choice but to seek a new challenge. The decisive factor, however, was not just the lack of "spark" with the manager, but the looming shadow of the 2026 World Cup.
With the tournament in North America fast approaching this summer, Lang knew he could not afford to rot on the bench in Serie A. "You have to be treated honestly and I didn't have that feeling at all," he explained.
"At first I wanted to fight and thought I would stay. But there is a World Cup coming up in the summer. So this choice was mainly aimed at that."
By moving to Istanbul, Lang hopes to rediscover his rhythm and ensure his place in the Netherlands squad.
