Revealed: Wanda Nara has endured six months of divorce 'hell' since dramatic split from ex-Inter & PSG striker Mauro Icardi - who she claims vowed to 'destroy' her M. Icardi Galatasaray Showbiz Serie A

Wanda Nara has endured six months of "hell" after the end of her 10-year relationship with Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi, per a new report.