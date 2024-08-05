'I already made a bet with Beth about it!' - Vivianne Miedema admits she's happy to get Arsenal return 'out the way' as she prepares to face partner Mead & ex-club on WSL opening day after Man City transfer
Vivianne Miedema has joked about facing up against her partner Beth Mead on the opening day of the season, following her summer transfer to Man City.
- Miedema left Arsenal as free agent
- Signed for Man City this summer
- Will face her old club on opening day