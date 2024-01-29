Will Virgil van Dijk follow Jurgen Klopp out of Liverpool? Dutch defender unsure if he will form part of ‘new era’ at Anfield

Chris Burton
Virgil van Dijk Jurgen Klopp Liverpool 2024Getty
LiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfersVirgil van DijkJuergen Klopp

Virgil van Dijk admits to being unsure whether he will form part of a “new era” at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp preparing to step down as manager.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • German coach will leave in the summer
  • New boss required on Merseyside
  • Big decisions lined up on & off the field

Editors' Picks