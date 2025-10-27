Getty Images Sport
Vinicius Jr ‘seriously considering’ leaving Real Madrid after Clasico chaos unless Xabi Alonso makes key change
Vinicius believed to have shouted 'I'm leaving' towards Alonso
In a fiery encounter between the two Spanish giants, with a brawl erupting between both sets of players after full time, Vinicius contributed to the tension following his reaction to being withdrawn after 72 minutes. Ranting as he headed towards the touchline, the 25-year-old is believed to have shouted ”Always me” towards Alonso, before saying "I'm leaving the team, it's better if I leave, I'm leaving."
Vinicius then stormed down the tunnel, only to return several minutes later as league leaders Real secured a precious three points which saw them move five clear of Barcelona in La Liga. He was then involved in the post-match fracas which took place after the final whistle, arguing with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, who was at the centre of the scuffle.
Brazil international is now reportedly weighing up his options
And in a new report from Spanish publication AS, Vinicius is now "seriously considering leaving" due to a perceived lack of trust from Alonso. The report claims that the former Flamengo forward does not believe his past achievements are being respected by the Real head coach, having scored 111 goals in 336 appearances since joining Real in 2018. Vinicius has lifted 14 trophies with Los Blancos, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns.
The report also claims that Vinicius’ anger to being substituted has not gone down well with the Real hierarchy, who are believed to be fully supportive of Alonso’s decision. Having played for the club between 2009 and 2014, lifting five major honours including the 2014 Champions League, the 43-year-old returned to the club in the summer after replacing Carlo Ancelotti as manager.
Vinicius willing to stay at Real if Alonso makes one key change
The report concludes by saying that while Vinicius - who is contracted to Real until 2027 - does not want to leave, he feels he will be left with no choice but to seek pastures new if Alonso does not “back” him in the same way he has done with in-form forward Kylian Mbappe. Vinicius has only finished three games in which he has been a starter for Real this season, in addition to not starting in three of the club’s 13 matches in all competitions.
Winger explained his angry reaction after full-time
Speaking after the Barcelona game, Vinicius explained his reaction to being substituted, saying: "I have a message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to the Bernabeu and supported us passionately: this is how the Clasico is, there are many things happening on and off the pitch. We try to maintain balance, but that's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, neither the young players nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to play our role, and that's how it was today. Hala Madrid."
Real boss Alonso refused to criticise Vinicius after the match
And when also addressing the media after the full time whistle had sounded, Alonso refused to criticise Vinicius by saying: "The only thing Vinicius was missing was a goal. It's true that he came off the pitch when he was feeling best and I could have waited a bit to replace him, but I understood that we needed fresh players to maintain control. Vinicius wanted to stay on because he was feeling good.
"Franco [Mastantuono] wanted to carry on playing too. He said to me, 'Are you taking me off?' And I said, 'Yes'. Something similar happened with Vini. He wasn't very happy, but neither was Franco. It happens to everyone, but I'm very happy with Vinicius's performance. The schedule is demanding and we have to keep going.”
Next up for Vinicius and Alonso: Real face Valencia and Liverpool
Vinicius and Real return to action on Saturday when they entertain Valencia in the league. Alonso’s men will then travel to Liverpool in the Champions League three days later, in what will be an emotional occasion for the Spaniard, having played for the Reds between 2004 and 2009. Real have made the perfect start to their Champions League campaign, securing successive victories over Marseille, Kairat Almaty and Juventus.
