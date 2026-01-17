Vinicius Jr & Jude Bellingham savagely BOOED by Real Madrid fans as Bernabeu faithful unleash their fury after Xabi Alonso sacking & Copa del Rey humiliation

Following Madrid's Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona last weekend, Alonso's reign in charge came to an end, with the Spaniard ostensibly leaving by "mutual consent".

The Spanish giants said in a statement: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

While this would have been a bitter disappointment for the former Madrid player, Alonso released a classy statement after his departure.

He wrote on Instagram: "This professional stage concludes, and it has not turned out as we would have liked. Coaching Real Madrid has been an honour and a responsibility. I thank the club, the players, and above all the fans and Madrid fans for their trust and support. I leave with respect, gratitude, and pride that I did my best."

The club's B team manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, was swiftly announced as his successor but the former Liverpool man got off to the worst possible start when they lost in the cup to lower league opposition.