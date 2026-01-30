Goal.com
Alex Freeman, Auston Trusty, USMNT
Alejandro Orellana

Villarreal announce signing of USMNT right back Alex Freeman from Orlando City on six-year deal

Villarreal have completed the signing of U.S. international Alex Freeman on a deal that lasts through 2032. The 21-year-old arrives from Orlando City after a breakout season, as the Yellow Submarine add a full back viewed as ready to compete immediately in LaLiga. The Yellow Submarine are currently fourth in the Spanish top flight.

  FC Cincinnati v Orlando City

    MLS export confirmed

    Villarreal acquired Freeman from Orlando in a deal worth approximately $4 million upfront, potentially rising to over $7 million with performance-based add-ons. The deal, finalized in January 2026, includes a sell-on clause for the MLS side. The signing had been on Villarreal’s radar for some time: the club reportedly attempted to land Freeman last summer, but Orlando City were unwilling to negotiate his departure at that point.

    In their official announcement, Villarreal highlighted all of the aspects that drew the club towards signing the U.S. international. 

    "He stands out for his physical power and attacking projection. A strong and fast player, he boasts impressive athletic qualities that also allow him to operate in more advanced positions, always starting from the right flank," the club website said. 

  Toronto FC v Orlando City

    Freeman's rise

    Freeman's profile rose significantly during the 2025 season, where he became a consistent starter, earned MLS Young Player of the Year honors, and was named an All-Star, establishing himself as one of the league’s top full backs.

  FBL-INTERNATIONAL-FRIENDLY-USA-URU

    Another MLS signing for Villarreal

    His arrival comes months after Villarreal signed Tani Oluwaseyi from Minnesota United. The club has long been a pioneer in tapping into the U.S. market, dating back to the 2008 signing of Jozy Altidore for nearly €8 million - a record fee for MLS at the time.

  United States v Uruguay - International Friendly

    USMNT right back

    His performances also translated to the international stage. Freeman broke into the U.S. men’s national team setup and has become part of the new cycle under Mauricio Pochettino, positioning himself as a strong contender for the 2026 World Cup. His move to LaLiga further strengthens his case as he transitions to a higher competitive level.

