VIDEO: Viktor Gyokeres replaced already! Sporting reveal Arsenal-bound striker has already been stripped of shirt number

Viktor Gyokeres has already been replaced by Sporting, with Conrad Harder to operate as the club's No.9 for the 2025/26 season. After two successful years leading the line in Portugal, Gyokeres is now set for a Premier League challenge and Sporting are prepared for a new era without their talismanic striker.

Gyokeres set to join Arsenal

Sporting move on from the Swede

Hand No.9 to Harder for the new season Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱