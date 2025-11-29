Viktor Gyokeres told he 'needs to be the final piece of the puzzle' for Arsenal but is yet to face a 'real test' that will define his debut season with high-flying Gunners

Arsenal are flying high – both domestically and in Europe – as Mikel Arteta's project finally takes full shape, producing a side with the firepower and maturity to not only challenge for major honours but genuinely expect to lift silverware at the end of the season.

The Gunners are on a 16-game unbeaten streak, showcasing their consistency. They firmly established themselves as the team to beat right now following a 3-1 shellacking of a seemingly unbeatable and unstoppable Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week. It was a statement win that underscored Arsenal's intent to assert their authority across the continent, handing Vincent Kompany's side their first defeat of the season after they had triumphantly won 17 of their previous 18 matches.

Arteta has done remarkably to navigate through the ongoing injury crisis, which has seen Arsenal deal with the absences of Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel, and Gyokeres.

To make up for the Swede's unavailability – he's scored six goals in 14 games since arriving at the Emirates Stadium – Arteta has shown his profound ability to adapt and reinvent, again playing Mikel Merino in the false nine role. The move has paid dividends, proving that Arsenal can do just fine without their biggest signing of the summer.