First Viktor Gyokeres, now Eberechi Eze! Arsenal turn attention to £60m Crystal Palace talisman after wrapping up key striker target

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze after almost sealing a deal for Viktor Gyokeres. Having spent the past two months working to bring Gyokeres to North London, Arsenal are now ready to turn their full attention to bolstering their midfield by targeting Eze, who has emerged as one of their top priorities in the summer.

Arsenal set to complete Gyokeres signing

Gunners shift their focus to Eze

Ready to shell out £60m for the Palace star