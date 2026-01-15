VIDEO: What will Paul Scholes think? Jesse Lingard training alone again as ex-Man Utd star mixes business with pleasure in Dubai as a free agent

Two years ago, back in January 2024, Red Devils legend Scholes was among those watching on from afar as Lingard spent several months without a club on the back of his release by Nottingham Forest. He spent just one forgettable season at the City Ground in 2022-23.

With Lingard taking to posting regular updates on social media of his workout sessions, as he sought to keep himself in shape, ex-England international Scholes responded with: “Are you just gonna f*ck about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?”

Lingard appeared to take those words on board as a month later he made his way to the Far East and completed a surprising move to FC Seoul. He was treated like a “rock star” in Asia and quickly took on captaincy duties with K-League employers.

His love of the game was rekindled in South Korea, with Lingard able to play with a smile again, and proved what he is capable of when posting a number of impressive goals and assists. He did, however, walk away from that adventure when reaching the end of his contract.