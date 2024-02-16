VIDEO: Weirdest red card this season?! West Brom manager Carlos Corberan sent off just six minutes into Southampton clash after moment of madness sees him kick the ball while it is still in play West Bromwich AlbionCarlos CorberanWest Bromwich Albion vs SouthamptonSouthamptonChampionship

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan was sent off against Southampton after touching the ball while it was in play.