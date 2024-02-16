Carlos Corberan West Bromwich AlbionGetty
Harry Sherlock

VIDEO: Weirdest red card this season?! West Brom manager Carlos Corberan sent off just six minutes into Southampton clash after moment of madness sees him kick the ball while it is still in play

West Bromwich AlbionCarlos CorberanWest Bromwich Albion vs SouthamptonSouthamptonChampionship

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan was sent off against Southampton after touching the ball while it was in play.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Corberan sent off in bizarre circumstances
  • Touched the ball within six minutes
  • Southampton subsequently took lead

Editors' Picks