VIDEO: Virgil van Dijk reveals one attribute he'd steal from Erling Haaland & the surprise Liverpool player who does 'crazy' things in training
Van Dijk's insight into football’s most fearsome striker
Van Dijk has faced many great forwards during his time in England, but few have left as profound an impression as Haaland. During a rapid-fire segment with GOAL, which evolved into a revealing reflection on the Dutch defender's footballing journey, he answered questions straight and with clarity. When asked which footballer he idolised growing up, Van Dijk did not hesitate. The Dutchman’s voice warmed at the mention of Ronaldinho, the Brazilian magician who defined an entire generation of creativity. The admiration has lingered well into adulthood. Later in the conversation, when asked which retired legend he would have loved to share a pitch with, Van Dijk once again named Ronaldinho.
When pressed to name one attribute he would take from any player in world football, Van Dijk responded without pause: Haaland’s finishing. Another question asked which Liverpool player pulls off the wildest, most eye-catching moments during training sessions. Van Dijk broke into a smile and named Curtis Jones.
"He's very technical. Top player," he explained.
Asked what path he might have followed had football not worked out, Van Dijk said he would likely have pursued a role as a sporting director. Reflecting on the proudest performance of his career, Van Dijk pointed to Liverpool’s Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur in 2019. The best match he has ever played in, he said, was Liverpool’s dramatic comeback win over Barcelona at Anfield. Finally, when he was asked to name a player he considers underrated, he pointed to Ryan Gravenberch.
Watch the clip
Haaland rewrites history
With a goal in City’s thrilling 5-4 victory over Fulham on Tuesday, Haaland reached 100 Premier League goals in just 111 appearances, the fastest player ever to achieve the milestone. Alan Shearer, the league’s all-time leading scorer, needed 124 matches to hit triple figures.
Speaking to Match of the Day after the game, Haaland said: "A proud moment. The 100 club is a huge thing. To do it this quickly is amazing. I'm proud, I'm happy. I've said it many times - a striker for City should score a lot of goals. That's my job, that's what I try to do. And I'm not bad at it!"
Haaland has netted 15 of City's 32 goals scored this campaign, and his manager, Pep Guardiola, was elated. He said: "Congratulations, it is incredible. What can I say? Today, he was outstanding. He was unbelievable and got a fantastic goal. Enjoy it, hopefully he is hungry to continue getting goals for this club."
What comes next for Man City & Liverpool?
City will return to action on December 6, hosting Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium in what promises to be another demanding stretch of the campaign. Van Dijk is set to come up against the Black Cats first, though, with Liverpool welcoming Regis Le Bris' side to Anfield in midweek. The Reds head into this match following a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday and will hope to build momentum after a disastrous November.