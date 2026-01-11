Getty Images
VIDEO: Vinicius Junior scores amazing solo goal as Real Madrid & Barcelona play out CRAZY first half in Supercopa de Espana final
Vinicius lights up El Clasico
Barcelona took the lead in the 36th minute through a fine low strike from Raphinha, only for Vinicius to level the scores ten minutes later. The Real star picked the ball up wide on the left flank and drove towards the box, nutmegging the helpless Jules Kounde, before jinking past two more defenders and sliding the ball into the far corner of the net, sparking wild celebrations.
They were cut short when Robert Lewandowski went up the other end to restore Barca's lead moments after the restart, but Gonzalo Garcia then bundled home another equaliser for Real to make it 2-2 at the interval.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Watch Vinicius' superb solo goal
Vinicius' struggles in 2025-26
Barca ended up clinching the Super Cup trophy for the second successive year, with Raphinha scoring his second of the night with the aid of a deflection in the 73rd minute to give his team a 3-2 victory. Among the visibly disappointed Real players at the final whistle was Vinicius, who has not lived up to his usual high standards in the 2025-26 campaign, managing only six goals and eight assists in 27 appearances across all competitions. He will, however, be glad to have ended his 16-game drought in the final third and it should give him a welcome dose of confidence as Real chase down major silverware in the second half of the season. Questions have been asked over Vinicius' future amid reported tension between him and head coach Xabi Alonso, but he remains one of Los Blancos most dangerous players and he reminded the world of his unique abilities on Sunday night.
- Getty Images
What comes next for Real Madrid?
Vinicius and Real will now turn their attention to a Copa del Rey round of 16 clash away at Albacete on January 14, before their La Liga campaign resumes three days later. Alonso's side will host Levante knowing only a win will do as they seek to stay within touch of Barca, who hold a four-point lead at the summit after 19 games.
Advertisement