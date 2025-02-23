Santos v Noroeste - Campeonato Paulista 2025Getty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Unbelievable from Neymar! Santos star silences boo-boys and pulls out Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring incredible Olimpico goal

NeymarSantos FCInter de Limeira vs Santos FCInter de LimeiraPaulista A1

Neymar stunned Brazilian fans when he curled in a goal directly from a corner in an excellent first half for Santos against Inter de Limeira.

  • Neymar jeered as he went to take corner
  • Sent it straight into the net in front of home fans
  • Brazil hero copied recreated Ronaldo celebration
