VIDEO: 'If you can, run for me' - Tearful Neymar's 'desperate' pre-match speech to Santos team-mates after being ruled out of semi-final clash with Corinthians

Injured forward Neymar delivered a tearful speech in the dressing room ahead of Santos' Paulista A1 semi-final clash against Corinthians.

  • Neymar gave emotional speech in dressing room
  • Missed clash against Corinthians due to fresh injury
  • Santos boss Caixinha requested Neymar to be in the dugout
