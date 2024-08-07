VIDEO: Team GB athlete George Mills - son of ex-Man City & England star Danny - shoves French rival in shocking outburst after collision in 5,000m Olympics heat

George Mills, Danny Mills' son, angry after 5000 metres fall at Paris OlympicsGetty Images
Team GB athlete George Mills - son of ex-Man City & England star Danny - shoves French rival in shocking outburst after collision in 5,000m Olympics heat

Summer OlympicsEnglandManchester City

Ex-England star Danny Mills' son George cut a furious figure after blaming a French rival for a collision in his 5,000m heat at the Paris Olympics.

  • Danny Mills had successful football career
  • Son George competing at Olympics in 5000m
  • Falls in heat and angrily confronts French athlete