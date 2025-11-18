VIDEO: 'Sad watch' - Neymar goes viral for botching two rainbow flicks as fans call for 'washed' Santos forward to retire

Fabio Santos said of Neymar - who will become a free agent at the end of the year - still being able to bring the best out of those around him: “He made his team-mates play better. In plays where we were used to seeing him attempt a dribble or a shot, he made a simpler pass, making his team-mates play better. That's the technical leadership we were demanding. With Neymar calmer, with a leader's posture, it's natural that he plays well and makes others play well.

“We've already discussed this a lot. For him to perform even better, he needs good movement from his team-mates, but he also needs them to play. Today he's a player who needs the collective much more; he's different, he sees the game differently, but he needs his team-mates. What stood out positively in this game was that he didn't argue with the referee or his team-mates.”

Victory over Palmeiras has lifted Santos up to 16th in the table and out of the relegation zone. Neymar and Co will be back in action on Wednesday when playing host to Mirassol.