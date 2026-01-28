VIDEO: Rats spotted at Camp Nou days after Barcelona's newly-renovated stadium sprung leaks in downpour

Barcelona are back in their historic home, but the renovations are not yet complete, as evidenced by the last two headline-grabbing incidents at the ground. The club are aiming to expand their capacity to 105,000, and, ironically enough, there are also plans for a roof to be added. Had that been in place on Sunday, journalists and fans would have enjoyed a rather more dry experience.

President Sandro Rosell has said: "It has been an important decision for the club - the most important in the last 50 years.

"The option of building a new stadium on a new site has been dismissed as the final cost could have saddled the club and its members with debt and tied the hands of future boards of directors.

"This was a difficult decision, both options were very attractive but we decided to go ahead and stay."

Barcelona's treasurer, Ferran Olive, has also said that the club are "late" to the party when it comes to redeveloping the stadium.

He added: "We should have built this stadium years ago; we're late. And we're doing it so we can compete with the best clubs in the world. We have €175 million ($204m) in stadium revenue [for 2024-25], and without doing anything, without building a new stadium, we'd be at €250m ($291m)[at Camp Nou], but we can reach €400m ($466m)with he new stadium."