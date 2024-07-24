VIDEO: 'You are here?!' - Pep Guardiola savagely mocks Jack Grealish as 'brainy' Man City star surpasses expectations in unique 'clap' knockout pre-season training drill
Pep Guardiola took a dig at Jack Grealish as he expressed his surprise at seeing the Manchester City star survive a knockout training drill.
- Guardiola leads Man City training drill
- Grealish shocks manager by avoiding knockout
- Winger calls himself 'brainy' for surviving