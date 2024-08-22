VIDEO: Mason Greenwood shrugs off three team-mates for solo training ground goal – with ex-Man Utd star continuing to impress in France after bagging a brace on Ligue 1 debut
Mason Greenwood continues to impress at Marseille, with the ex-Manchester United forward shrugging off three team-mates before scoring training goal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Severed ties with Premier League giants
- Has quickly found his feet in France
- Finishing skills have been on full display