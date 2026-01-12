VIDEO: Man Utd legend rolls back the years with trademark acrobatic celebration after stunning goal in Baller League appearance
Nani's career: Goals and trophies with Man Utd
Nani moved to Old Trafford in 2007 as he followed in the footsteps of iconic countryman Ronaldo - with a career path to Manchester also being trodden from Sporting in Lisbon. He spent eight years with the Red Devils, taking in 230 appearances and scoring 40 goals.
The fleet-footed winger helped United to four Premier League titles and a Champions League crown under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson. He went on to spend time in Turkey, Spain, Italy and Australia, while also enjoying three seasons in MLS with Orlando City.
Watch Nani perform acrobatic celebration after Baller League goal
Nani retired in December 2024 but has lost none of his talent
Nani is now 39 years of age and retired from competitive football in December 2024. He has, however, kept himself in shape and showcased as much when being invited to take part in Baller League.
Representing the ‘Legends’ team at that competition, Nani was presented with the challenge of scoring in a one-on-one battle. He made no mistake when calmly whipping the ball into the top corner. He then proceeded to pull out his memorable somersault celebration.
Nani is not the first famous face to grace Baller League, and will not be the last. Several household names currently fill coaching posts - including fellow Premier League legends Ian Wright and John Terry. Como Women star Alisha Lehmann has teamed up with Love Island host - and partner of Manchester City defender Ruben Dias - Maya Jama to work with MVPs United.
Lehmann & Wright explain the appeal of Baller League
Arsenal great Wright has told GIVEMESPORT of why Baller League appeals to him, with matches being streamed online as they blend football, entertainment and culture: “This is something that, if I was younger, I’d have loved. It’s real, skills, instinct and end-to-end football. This is what six-a-side is meant to be.”
Lehmann has said of getting involved, having also coached in the German version of the event: “I want to create this family that we go out there and play for each other.” On the message that she is hoping to send out to a young audience, the Swiss added: “Never give up. Always believe in yourself and do what makes you happy.”
Trouble at Man Utd: Successor to Amorim being sought
Nani is doing just that, but he will not be pleased with what he has been seeing from Manchester United of late. They tumbled out of the FA Cup at the hands of Brighton in their last fixture, with all routes to major silverware this season being closed off.
The Red Devils have parted with Portuguese tactician Ruben Amorim, following a 14-month tenure, and are in the process of appointing an interim boss - with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick in the running there.