Antony, who arrived in Spain following a difficult three-year spell at Old Trafford, has found the perfect environment to thrive under the sun of Seville. The goal in the derby was not just a lucky strike; it was the culmination of a period of sustained excellence that has seen him become the undisputed technical leader for Los Verdiblancos. His ability to produce the spectacular in the most pressured matches has endeared him to the Betis faithful.

It was not, however, enough to inspire Betis to victory on Sunday. Alvaro Fidalgo gave the hosts a 2-0 lead heading in at the break, but Sevilla fought back to secure a 2-2 draw in the second half thanks to goals from Alexis Sanchez (another United flop), and Isaac Romero. Sanchez's diving header to get Sevilla back into the game made him the oldest player to score in a La Liga derby between Sevilla and Betis in the 21st century at the age of 36 years and 72 days old, surpassing Joaquín Sánchez's previous record.