VIDEO: Jude Bellingham humiliated by Thibaut Courtois in training as cheeky nutmeg leaves Real Madrid team-mates in fits of laughter ahead of Champions League showdown with Man City
Jude Bellingham was humiliated by Thibaut Courtois with a nutmeg in training ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham back in England for UCL duty
- Midfielder nutmegged by Courtois
- Was left red-faced in Real training at Etihad