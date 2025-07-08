VIDEO: Joao Pedro opens Chelsea account in stunning style with brilliant brace against former club Fluminense at Club World Cup
Joao Pedro wasted no time making an impact at Chelsea, scoring a stunning brace on his first start in their Club World Cup semi-final clash against Fluminense. The Brazilian forward, who spent his formative football years with the Rio-based club, showed both class and composure with a curling strike from outside the box, and followed up with a superb drive from 18 yards.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Pedro opened the scoring against Fluminense
- A stunning strike from outside the box
- Scored again in the second half