Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
VIDEO: Heung-min Son gets his medal! Spurs captain shows off Europa League winner's prize as James Maddison is left terrified by confetti in hilarious celebration clip

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son has finally received his Europa League winner's medal after he missed out during the presentation ceremony in Bilbao.

  • Spurs won the Europa League, beating Man Utd
  • Son and two others did not get a medal
  • The forward has now received his due
