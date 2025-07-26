Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2025 FIFA Club World CupGetty
VIDEO: Harry Kane shows off outrageous no-look first touch as Bayern Munich & England star gears up for pre-season

Harry Kane showed off an outstanding no-look first touch as he gears up ahead of Bayern Munich's pre-season preparations. The German champions, who participated in the Club World Cup and were eliminated from the quarter-final by Paris Saint-Germain, are currently enjoying a well-earned break. The players will report back to Munich by next week.

  • Kane showed off no-look first touch
  • Preparing for pre-season with Bayern
  • Bayern face Lyon on August 2
